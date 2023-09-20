PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Starting next year, Prince George’s County residents will need to start bringing their own reusable bags to shop.

The Better Bag Bill goes into effect on Jan. 2, 2024, and prohibits all retail stores, restaurants, grocery stores, or any other establishment that provides single-use plastic bags to customers after a purchase.

However, bags can still be offered for a 10-cent charge under “certain exceptions.” Customers can be offered bags if the item they are purchasing is in bulk, frozen meats, flowers or other damp items, unwrapped prepared foods, to protect garments or live creatures.

The bill comes as the county is attempting to protect the environment and marine life while trying to reduce litter. Plastic carryout bags are also not recyclable at the county’s recycling facilities as it also impose additional costs to the government and taxpayers.

The mandatory charge for bags can be waived if customers are purchasing contained prescription drugs, prepared foods provided through a drive-through window, or after-meal leftovers from a restaurant.

If any retail establishments are caught violating the ordinance then it will be subject to a penalty of up to $500.