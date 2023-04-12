PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man from Baltimore in connection with the killing of a woman from El Salvador who was in the United States for her grandson’s funeral.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Troy Medley, 63, faces several charges, including second degree murder. Police took him into custody in Baltimore on unrelated charges on April 6.

Investigators said Medley shot Lidia Chinchilla De Carrillo, 62, on March 28 in Capitol Heights. She died at the hospital.

De Carrillo’s family members said that a car pulled up next to theirs and fired around five shots at them before driving off. They said two bullets went through a seat in the car, hitting her in the back. They didn’t realize the 62-year-old grandmother had been shot until they took her inside the house.

As of Wednesday, April 12, Medley was in Baltimore, pending extradition to Prince George’s County. Police said investigators still were looking into the reason for the shooting.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all killings in the town of Capitol Heights.