PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said a man died after a truck hit him in Suitland on Saturday.

Police said it happened at about 5 a.m. in the area of Silver Hill Road and Navy Day Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, Naseem During, 26, of Baltimore, who had been hit by a car. During died at the hospital.

The driver remained on the scene.

PGPD asked anyone with information about the case to call its Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.