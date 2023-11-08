PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – As the holiday season approaches, the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center is gearing up all things Christmas, with the resort’s main attraction, ICE!, opening to the public in 10 days. This year, ICE! will take visitors through the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Director of Special Events and Entertainment at Gaylord National, Kirk Trutner, excitedly shared, “We’re well on our way to creating the magic of Christmas here at Gaylord National.”

Skilled craftsmen from Harbin, China recreate the story of Rudolph in 13 different scenes. Trutner explained, “Whether it’s Hermie who wants to be a dentist, whether it’s Bumble, Rudolph, or even Santa Claus, guests will have an opportunity to see all of this come to life carved out of over 2 million pounds of ice.” In all, it takes the men 35 days to put it all together.

The art of ice carving, a technique passed down through generations, has an intriguing history. It originally began as a way to craft lanterns for fishermen who needed to navigate the waters at night.

Xu Rui, the Master Carver for this year’s ICE! attraction explained that ice carving was a hobby for him as a child and growing up. He later went to college to fine-tune his skills. With the help of translator Hamsa Al-sa, he explained that through four years in school, he gained a deeper understanding of artistry, colors, and fine details, which he said took his art to the next level.

The transformation of massive blocks of ice into intricate holiday scenes is nothing short of incredible. These craftsmen have an innate ability to visualize their creations and bring them to life. It’s a skill that Xu Rui said is necessary in order to make it as an ice carver.

While ICE! is the centerpiece of Christmas at Gaylord National, there are multiple other holiday-themed events. In the atrium, guests can enjoy a laser light show, as well as multiple other shows planned. The resort also offers multiple dining options with menus curated for the holiday season. Additionally, the Christmas Village is around for folks to see Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, make snowballs, decorate gingerbread houses, and more. Outside, there is an area for ice skating and bumper cars, as well.

Jennifer Cerasani, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Gaylord National, summed up the experience perfectly, saying, “It is the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas. This is what we love, and this is what we do.”

ICE! at Gaylord National will officially open its doors to the public on Sunday, November 19, through the end of the year. To learn more and purchase tickets for the family, click here.