PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find the driver of a pickup truck that hit a bicyclist in Chillum on June 25, then left the area. The bicyclist died days later in the hospital.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Henok Geteta, 28, of Hyattsville was riding a bike near East-West Highway and Chillum Manor Road around 2:10 a.m. when the truck hit him. Geteta died on July 3.

Investigators said they believe the pickup truck was black. They asked anyone with information that could help them find the truck and the driver to call (301) 731-4422. People also have the option to remain anonymous by contacting Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or online, or by using the “P3 Tips” mobile app. The case number is PP23062500000268.