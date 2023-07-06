LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — A push to strengthen security at apartments and senior apartment homes around Prince George’s County reaches a standstill, despite mounting concerns from residents.

Many say they don’t feel safe in their own homes.

Vistas Lakes at Largo is an apartment complex for seniors, it’s one of the few that do not have working cameras.

For long time tenant Gwendolyn Bethea, the rise in crime from carjackings to auto thefts at the complex is alarming.

“I have a steel head on a hammer that’s right by my bed. I don’t want to be that way but I’m going to live if I have a chance,” she said.

Bethea says she’s witnessed people who don’t live in the building, following behind residents as they enter with their key fob. Her former neighbor even had her car wheels stolen, and other vehicles were also being broken into.

“We’ve had at least seven times when the cars have been broken into to get the placards … It’s scary for the rest of us,” Bethea said.

She said the fact that there are no cameras to capture these incidents is disturbing.

“I think that the 24 hour, 7 days a week would be a deterrent so we can have some sense of security,” she added.

Councilmember Wala Blegay along with others introduced a bill aiming to strengthen security at apartment complexes by requiring security cameras and 24/7 security at senior living apartments.

Blegay says the bill came about after a car was stolen at the Largo senior apartment home.

“It [cameras] changes the pattern of how many of our perpetrators in our community are committing crimes,” she said. “They’re trying to avoid cameras so the more we put up cameras, the more we keep them out of our communities.”

On Thursday, the Planning, Housing and Economic Development committee held a hearing for the bill. Many were in support but those who opposed brought up concerns about costs.

The Apartment Building and Office Association of Metropolitan Washington says the bill underestimates the costs of cameras.

“It’s a substantial amount of money that doesn’t even get into the additional lighting that you would need to make these cameras effective in at night and darkness when a lot of this stuff goes on,” said Alex Rossello, Director of Policy with the Apartment Office and Building Association of Metropolitan Washington.

Rossello says crime data provided in the focus notes of the bill does specify whether the crimes were taking place at apartment complexes or in neighborhoods of single family homes. He said that he doesn’t think adding cameras will create a significant decrease in crime.

“I don’t think we have the most accurate data on where those crimes are happening,” he said.

Rossello says he’s looking forward to working with the county council to find a common ground on the bill, and he’s hoping if they do move forward, that funding will be provided to apartment complexes to help them cover costs.

The committee decided to put a hold on the bill and revisit it later to address concerns.

DC News Now reached out Vistas Lakes at Largo to learn why there are no security cameras and if there are installation plans in progress, but did not hear back.