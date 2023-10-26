BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) found and charged a man in connection to a double fatal shooting that happened last year in Bladensburg.

Dwayne Richardson, 35, was charged with killing Abdul Bah and Moshood Akinrinsola. Both were 29 years old.

On Dec. 7, 2022, officers responded to reports of a crash in the 5400 block of Annapolis Rd. around 3:40 a.m. There, officers found both victims shot and killed inside an SUV.

PGCPD said Richardson knew the victims. Police were still working to determine what his motive was.

Richardson was charged with two counts of first and second-degree murder and other related charges.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is encouraged to call (301) 516-2512.