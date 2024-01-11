UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — An elementary school in Prince George’s County will be able to keep their doors open after a big push from parents, students and the community.

The Board of Education voted Thursday night to pass a recommendation to keep the school open.

Pointer Ridge Elementary School in Bowie was one of many schools set to close it’s doors due to low enrollment at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Several parents fought to keep the school open and the former superintendent decided to push it back to the end of the 2023-2024 school year, but that wasn’t enough for parents so they kept fighting.

Many parents believed the new housing developments coming to the Bowie area would help increase enrollment at the school. After several rallies, petitions, reaching out to the community, and county leaders and meeting with the new superintendent, all their hard work did not go in vain.

Last month, Superintendent Millard House recommended to keep the school open and add an autism program to keep enrollment numbers up.

The Board of Education voted in favor of this recommendation and the school will stay open indefinitely. Many board members were happy to finally find a solution that the community has been asking for.

Parents at Pointer Ridge say they’re excited to welcome this new autism program and they’re already planning for next school year.