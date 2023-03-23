PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find Gianni, a Boston Terrier that was inside an SUV that someone stole Thursday afternoon.

The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that the theft of the 2016 Land Rover Evoque took place at a gas station in the 6100 block of Annapolis Rd. around 1:25 p.m.

Gianni, aka John-John, was inside the SUV, which has a Pennsylvania license plate on it. The plate number is JSV1294.

Gianni, aka John-John (Prince George’s County Police Department)

The Prince George’s County Police Department asked anyone who sees the SUV or Gianni to dial 911 in order to get in touch with police.