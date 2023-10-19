BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Police (MSP) said officers arrested a Prince George’s County man Wednesday for possession and distribution of child pornography.

At the beginning of October, MSP started investigating child pornography that was being distributed online. Police said that the investigation led them to 44-year-old Nigel Elijah Roberts of Bowie.

With the help of Homeland Security Investigations, the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, MSP searched Roberts’ home. He was arrested there, and police took his electronic devices for analysis.

Roberts was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and seven counts of distribution of child pornography. He was being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center without bond.

As of Thursday, the investigation was still ongoing.