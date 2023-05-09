BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of Bowie residents filled the Prince George’s County Council hearing room as several people weighed in on what they want at the site of the old Freeway Airport during a zoning hearing for the city’s master plan.

Many residents are concerned about a recent text amendment that would reclassify Freeway Airport to a residential, single-family-attached zone, which would bring hundreds of new townhomes to the area.

“I was really upset about that because of the zoning doesn’t not fit with that community,” said longtime Bowie resident Monica Roebuck.

Traffic and overcrowding in schools were among her concerns.

“Church Road is an old road, and it’s just one lane going in each direction, and so it just cannot handle the amount of traffic flow,” she said.

“The increased number of people in the areas serviced would be compromised. So as a result, response times are going to be lower for police. You’re not gonna have a longer wait at the hospital. Schools will have larger class sizes, okay, and you’re not going to get the quality of education that you want,” she continued.

Property value was also an issue if the townhome development for the site moves forward.

“People that live in that area are very worried about their value. The value of their homes will go down,” Roebuck said.

Many residents were hoping something else could be built there.

“They could bring bookstore, they can bring more medical care, they can bring, they can maybe put a school there. They can bring a lot of things there,” said Roebuck.

Lawyers for Freeway Realty, the contractor for the development, promised infrastructure improvements if the project moves forward.

These additional entitlements will analyze things such as public facilities including roads, schools, fire and police response times. This project will lead to improvements to church road and significant contributions to the public school system as required by law. Freeway Realty lawyer

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission has until October to complete its master plan for Bowie and nearby areas.

Prince George’s County has also been debating a pause on all townhome development.