BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Bowie State University said in a post on the X platform Tuesday that all classes for the remainder of the week would be canceled following a shooting that took place on campus Saturday.

The university said it made the decision in order to allow students and faculty additional time to address mental distress as a result of the shooting.

Maryland State Police said medics took two 19-year-old men to the hospital after someone found them shot in front of the Center for Business and Graduate Studies.

The school held a discussion on campus Monday to help students process the incident.