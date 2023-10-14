BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Bowie State University is upping its security as classes resume on Monday, Oct. 16. after being cancelled for a week to allow students time to process and heal from the shooting that happened on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The university said it has been addressing its safety concerns and starting this weekend, the campus will up its police presence with support from local police agencies and security services.

Campus police will be patrolling the grounds and buildings. Surveillance will also be enhanced at campus entrances, including upgraded electronic systems to support safety and security.

Surveillance cameras with facial recognition were installed around campus with more locations planned, 19 emergency blue light phones were installed that immediately connect to campus police and automatic building locks with card reader access have been installed in buildings and classrooms.

The university is also considering perimeter fencing, metal detectors for residential housing, trainings for staff and students and more for safety.