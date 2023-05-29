PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a teenage boy died at the hospital after a triple shooting in a home that put a man and woman in the hospital Sunday night.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 12500 block of Woodstock Dr. East around 9:10 p.m. after it received a report about a shooting there. When police arrived, they found all three people inside a home. Medics took them to the hospital. The boy did not survive his injuries.

The police department said it appeared the incident was domestic in nature. It did ask anyone with information about what happened to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.