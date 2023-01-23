HIILCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — A boy arrested in a deadly shooting that took place at a Metro station on Sunday will be charged as an adult.

The Metro Transit Police Department said the 17-year-old shot a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of the Southern Avenue Metro Station around 4:45 p.m. The man died there.

Metro Transit police said with the help of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Metropolitan Police Department. officers took the 17-year-old boy into custody in Washington, D.C. Monday morning. They picked him up at Roosevelt High School in Northwest.

MTPD said the boy will be extradited to Maryland where he’ll face charges of First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Firearm Use in a Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Loaded Handgun.