GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two boys accused of trying to steal a car Thursday morning are facing charges and that one of them already was arrested for a similar crime in December.

The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that officers were in the area of 21 Parkway around 9:45 a.m. after they received a report that two teenagers were breaking the window of a Hyundai. Police found and arrested two 14-year-old boys. The charges against them are Attempted Theft of Auto and Vandalism.

The police department added in a tweet that officers arrested one of the boys in December 2022 after he crashed a stolen Hyundai into Hook & Reel, a restaurant located on Greenbelt Road.

Hyundai and Kia thefts have increased sharply across the DMV in recent months, prompting police departments to partner with the car companies to provide steering wheel locks free of charge to owners of cars from certain model years that are particularly vulnerable to theft.