BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police responded to a burglary in Bowie early Monday morning. The response later turned into a homicide investigation.

The Bowie Police Department said that officers responded to the 2700 block of Balsam Pl. around 7:03 a.m. for a residential burglary.

The homeowner told police that suspects tried to get into the home with force. Police said that the suspects used pepper spray on a resident at the front door. At least one of the suspects had a gun.

After the suspects got into the home, the resident stabbed one of them. The suspects then ran away.

Police said that the injured suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died. On Tuesday, police identified him as 57-year-old Samuel Lee West of Burlington, North Carolina.

The Prince George’s County Police Department responded and did “not believe this was a random incident.”

If anyone has any information, you should call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).