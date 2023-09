LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — First responders tackled a fire after a crash at a Sunoco gas station in Laurel on Wednesday.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said that units responded to the 300 block of Washington Blvd. shortly before noon.

After responders arrived, they saw a car crash with the cars on fire.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. In a post made shortly before 12:45 p.m., officials said that the fire was out.