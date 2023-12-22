PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were at a day care center in District Heights Friday after someone stole a car and a child was hurt in the process.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) said it happened in the 6000 block of Marlboro Pike.

Investigators found that a parent left a key in the car involved. Someone got in, and started to drive off. Police said it sounded like the child who was hurt was in the car and hopped out of it as it started to pull off, but they were working to confirm that early Friday evening.

Medics took the child to the hospital. PGCPD said the injuries were not critical.

Officers were trying to find the car and the person or people who were responsible for taking it.