HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill location made its way to Hyattsville for all burrito lovers on Monday.

The new Chipotle is located at 6320 Annapolis Road and is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It also features a drive-thru pick-up lane for customers to pick up digital orders without having to leave the comfort of their cars.

The location is also hiring, click here for more information.