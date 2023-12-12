COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The City of College Park’s annual Deck the City Holiday Decorating Contest is in full swing and residents have less than a week to nominate their favorite decked-out houses.

Residents can nominate their own homes, a neighbor’s home, or any homes in College Park through Dec. 18 – the online nomination form can be found here.

All entries must have photos of the decorations to be entered. Nominated homes will be posted on the City’s Facebook page and the photo with the most likes will be the online digital winner. Awards will be given to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners – there will also be a Mayor’s Choice award.

Winners of the contest will receive a gift card to their favorite College Park business for $100, $50, and $25 for first, second, and third place. Winners of the online voting and Mayor’s Choice will receive yard signs.

The City of College Park said all entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Online voting will take place on the City’s Facebook page from Dec. 19 through Dec. 21 and winners will be announced online on Dec. 22.