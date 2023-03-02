As a result of a police investigation, Patrick Wojahn, 47, faces 40 counts related to having child pornography and 16 counts related to distributing it.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The mayor of College Park stepped down from his position Wednesday, a day before his arrest on child pornography charges.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Patrick Wojahn, 47, is accused of having and distributing child porn.

The police department said that on Feb. 17, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted it to let police know that a social media account operating in the county possessed and shared suspected child pornography. The explicit content (image and videos) were uploaded to the account in January. Investigators with the Prince George’s County Police Department said they were able to trace the social media account to Wojahn.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Wojahn’s home in College Park on Feb. 28. They took cell phones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer. As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested Wojahn Thursday morning. He faces 40 counts of Possession of Child Exploitative Material and 16 counts of Distribution of Child Exploitative Material.

The City of College Park provided DC News Now with the following statement Thursday which said, in part:

Last night, after business hours, Mayor Patrick L. Wojahn submitted his letter of resignation as Mayor of the City of College Park, effective immediately on March 2. Mayor Wojahn has served in this position since 2015 and on Council since 2007. The City of College Park thanks Mayor Wojahn for his many years of dedicated service. City of College Park

According to Wojahn’s bio on the city’s website, Wojhan was born and raised in Wisconsin and received his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 2002. He and his husband have lived College Park for several years.

The city said that Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitcell would serve as presiding officer until a Special Election is held and a new mayor has been sworn in. According to the city’s charger, a special election hast to be held within 65 days.

The Prince George’s County Police Department asked anyone with information relevant to its investigation to call detectives at (301) 772-4930.