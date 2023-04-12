COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Four candidates stepped up to the plate to run for College Park mayor. On Wednesday, people went to City Hall to hear from the candidates in a mayoral debate.

Former Mayor Patrick Wojahn was arrested and charged with 80 counts of child pornography on March 2.

All four candidates — Bryan Haddad, Fazul Kabir, Katherine Kennedy and Denise Mitchell — are currently on the council. Mitchell is the city’s current acting mayor.

Key issues at Wednesday’s debate were economic development and how each candidate plans to help the city move forward and heal after Wojahn’s arrest — but a survey that the city conducted said that more than half of the residents were actually concerned about crime prevention.

The special election is scheduled for May 6. Early voting begins May 2.