COLLEGE PARK, MD (DC News Now)–The Washington Commanders are moving their front offices to the University of Maryland from FedEx Field next year.

“I was a little excited honestly,” said John Heitkemper.

The team and UMD announced Friday that the need to build more suites at the stadium prompted the decision.

“There’s so much other stuff here now. It’s good to see this area is not just home to those things but also a home football team too,” said Heitkemper.

The Commanders will be housed on the top floor of a building on River Road on campus that’s part of Discovery District, a component of Greater College Park, a $2 billion public-private effort to revitalize the local community.

Looney’s Pub sits right in the middle of that gold mine along Baltimore Avenue. Employees are excited about getting new neighbors.

“We have the university, obviously, but that’s just a bunch of college kids. We’ll get a lot more clientele and we’ll get to meet a lot of new people,” said Bar Manager Brooke Boyette.

Customers hope the moves provide another impact besides an economic one to the community.

“It builds out the (University of Maryland) Terrapin pipeline, you know, get some exposure to their players,” said Charlie Choe, a restaurant customer, and UMD graduate.

The Discovery District already houses more than 60 government agencies, such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, and businesses, including Capital One, Adobe, and Raytheon.