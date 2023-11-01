BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — A Prince George’s County family and community are mourning the loss of a 73-year-old woman killed while crossing a major road in Bladensburg on Oct. 18 – on Wednesday, a vigil was held in her honor.

A sign reminding drivers to slow down stands just a few feet away from where the incident happened on Annapolis Rd. The victim was Jemilat Fatuga, a grandmother, mother, sister, friend and beloved Bladensburg resident.

“Someone who’s been such a wonderful person, lived a very good life, who instills values in their children and grandchildren, and extended family for them to be struck down in such a tragic way it made me sick to my stomach,” said Town of Bladensburg Mayor Takisha James.

Police say on the morning of Oct. 18, Fatuga was trying to cross Annapolis Rd. to catch the bus for work when someone hit and killed her. The driver fled the scene.

Her son had no idea what had happened until he received a call from a family friend later that day.

“She told [me] they saw someone lying on the ground and the description looked like her. All of a sudden I called her and nobody was picking up the phone,” said her son Olatunji Liasu.

After making several phone calls to surrounding hospitals and police, he later learned it was in fact his mother’s body lying in the middle of Annapolis Rd.

“I just fell down rolling on the floor crying,” he said.

Police still have no description of the vehicle involved. Liasu says things could have ended differently the driver responsible just remained on the scene.

“Maybe if the person waited, maybe it wouldn’t have been like that. They could have called 911, tried to resuscitate her or tried to do something but they just left her there,” he said.

On Wednesday, loved ones shared how much Fatuga worked so hard to support her family in Nigeria and in the U.S.

“She was loving and caring. They call me “omo mommy” which simply means mommy’s boy. I’m going to miss everything about the way she counsels me, talks to me,” said her son.

The Bladensburg Police Department, County and city council members, friends and family all held a candle remembering the light she brought into the world.

Leaders say this incident shines like on the need for more pedestrian safety on major roads like 450 Annapolis and 202 Landover Roads. They say they’re working with Maryland High Administration to find solutions.

“We want to make sure this is the last death, that no one has to suffer like this again,” said Prince George’s County Council Member Jolene Ivey.

Jocelyn Route is a former council member for the Town of Bladensburg, she’s also one of the leaders advocating for change after this tragic incident. She says this is personal especially with a school being just a few feet away from where the accident happened.

“We want to see an actual crosswalk here, and have it light. We want to talk to our Pepco partners about increasing lighting. There’s also talks about a bike lane already in the works we want to make sure that’s protected,” said Route, Prince George’s County Board of Education member.

Police and the family are pleading for someone to come forward with information to help bring them closure and justice.

“I want to see justice, I want to see justice,” said Fatuga’s son.

Fatuga will be laid to rest on Friday. Route will also hold a virtual meeting discussing pedestrian safety called “Let’s Talk About Safe Passage.” The event will be held on Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m.