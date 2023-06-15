LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people packed the Prince George’s County Council Hearing room on Thursday to express their support and opposition against a bill that would pause townhome development in parts of the county.

“I understand a lot of developers here. A lot of realtors here. Many of you don’t live in Prince George’s County. When you build you leave and we’re stuck with the outcome, which is true,” said Wala Blegay, Prince George’s County Council Member for District 6.

“I hope that you can come and say if this isn’t it, maybe we can make sure that many of you pay a little more to make sure we have the infrastructure,” she continued.

Blegay, the bill’s sponsor, said that the goal is to encourage developers to build in more transit areas — and not in less dense communities especially due to the lack of infrastructure.

Many who ultimately support the bill agree that infrastructure is a big problem, and adding more townhomes is not the answer.

“This is not a ban. This is a pause. We have a lot of sprawl in Prince George’s County that has affected our infrastructure, and that’s an issue,” said Janna Parker.

“There’s not enough infrastructure in south county to provide adequate resources and transit availability to meet the needs of families and existing families and those who live there and those who are moving in the area,” said longtime Brandywine resident Colleen Powell.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has expressed her opposition to the bill.

During Thursday’s hearing Angie Rodgers, Chief of Economic Development for the County Executive’s Office gave her stance.

“The bill takes away housing type in areas where we still think it is appropriate to build further, I think limits our ability to see the kind of growth in the county that we want to have,” said Rodgers.

Ken Dunn, Chair for Prince George’s County Maryland Building Industry Association says builders are willing to work to solve the problem but pausing townhome development is not the answer.

“We think that this bill is the wrong way to go about it. We firmly oppose the council encouraging townhomes around transit areas, by excluding them everywhere else,” said Dunn.

Blegay says she’s willing to work to find a common solution to the issue, and she will consider all the comments from Thursday’s hearing.

The bill remains in the Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee, and some amendments will be made before it is reintroduced.