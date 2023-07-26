CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (DC News Now) — A Prince George’s County community is rallying behind a local business owner after a burglary late Sunday night.

“I was more frustrated than anything,” said Victorious Hall, the owner of Spizzy, a local smoothies and tea shop.

Looking at the front door of Spizzy, a Black-owned smoothie shop on Allentown Road in Camp Springs, residents wouldn’t even be able to tell someone threw a rock through the window and stole form the shop. That’s because of the quick response and support from the community.

Hall said he got a call from a nearby business that his store was damaged Monday morning. When he arrived, the front door was shattered with glass everywhere. Several items were stolen including the register.

“I get real introspective around what will make somebody do that. I know that it has absolutely nothing to do with me or the things that I’m trying to do,” he said.

Hall decided to post on social media that the store was closed for the day. He received an enormous response from the community that helped shine a positive light on a negative situation. Within minutes, several people helped Hall find a local business to fix his front door.

“Everyone was trying to help, sending text, calls, showing love and support, reaching out,” Hall said. “That’s the joy, that’s the love.”

Hall said he felt an “overwhelming sense of gratitude.”

“There are that many people behind Spizzy,” he said. “It’s beautiful representation of what Prince George’s County is.”

Duriel Barnes said he decided to stop in and support after hearing what had happened.

“It takes us to help produce and retain a business, so we have to take care of our own first,” Barnes said.

Hall opened Spizzy’s Camp Springs location in 2020 and owns another location in Brandywine. He saw the business as an opportunity to provide a healthy alternative in the county and help provide job opportunities for the youth. Hall also works in education, and hires a lot of his former students to help run his business.

“I think a lot of people are connected to Spizzy in a way. They understand what we’re trying to do, they understand the connection to the community, they understand the employment of young people in Prince George’s County. I can’t be more thankful,” he said.

Despite the minor set back, he plans to continue the impact he’s making in Prince George’s County. Employees plan to host a community celebration at their Camp Springs location on Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 5p.m.