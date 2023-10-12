PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Construction workers in Prince George’s county are being targeted and robbed at gunpoint.

Some say they are undocumented, making it harder for them to come forward, but police are still encouraging them to speak up.

Construction workers told DC News Now that it’s “scary” and “concerning” knowing other workers are being robbed by random people while at work, or even while meeting someone to purchase tools they find on Facebook Marketplace.

One Hyattsville construction worker talked to DC News Now but did not want to be identified for safety reasons.

“It doesn’t make me feel good at all being around as a worker,” he said. It’s kind of scary to think about.”

The worker said they’re just trying to do their jobs.

“You got to look for hazards at the same time. You got to look for people that might want to take advantage of you,” he added.

Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said it’s a trend that’s being seen across the county.

“We have had several incidents where Latino victims have been targeted on construction sites,” Captain Saul Serpac with PGPD, said. “These are hardworking individuals who think that they’re going to get a good deal on Facebook market and when they come to the location or do the exchange, they’re being robbed.”

Police believe there are more victims out there but are worried about speaking up due to their undocumented status.

“They’re afraid of the police that we may look into their immigration status and the police department does not care about that,” Serpac said. “We want the victims to come forward and we want to ensure that we are able to help them.”

Police say to be aware of surroundings and don’t carry large amounts of money. If users plan on meeting someone for an item you from Facebook Marketplace, the best place to meet is a police station.

Construction workers told DC News Now they want people to speak up for everyone’s safety.

“I would encourage people to speak up a little more and share what they [have] seen or witnessed,” the unidentified construction worker said.

Police are not sure whether these robbery cases are connected. Officers are also pleading with the public to speak up so the construction workers can get justice.

