COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Court documents revealed graphic details of videos that investigators said the former College Park mayor had and passed along to others.

Patrick Wojahn resigned from the position one day before he was arrested on child pornography charges.

Investigators said that many of the videos involved young boys.

Court documents said that Wojhan used the username “Skippy_md” on the Kik instant messaging app. He admitted to having dozens of child pornography videos.

The documents said he claimed to use a virtual private network and he “may have passed it [the videos] on,” indicating that he shared the videos to others.

Safe Shores, a local children’s advocacy group, said they were not surprised.

“Every time that image is viewed, every time that image is shared, the child is re-victimized, right. And it’s almost impossible to pull those or get those images back. So that is one reason it’s just a devastating and heinous crime,” said Michelle Booth-Cole, executive director for Safe Shores.

When police searched Wojhan’s home on Tuesday, they said they recovered several devices with these videos saved in password-protected folders. They also found two graphic photos he took of himself on the Kik account.

“We have to get beyond thinking that because people hold a certain title or they have a certain income or they have a certain stature, you know, that they wouldn’t ever do these things, right?” said Booth-Cole.

Booth-Cole encouraged parents to create a safe space for their children to be able to tell them things that are happening.

“We have to educate our children from an early age. Tell them about these things that happened that can happen,” she said.

Wojahn’s bond hearing was moved to Monday.