PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Court documents filed by police provide detailed information about videos that investigators say show a former Oxon Hill daycare center employee abusing children.

Investigators with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse (CVAA) Unit received an anonymous message on April 7 that included videos that supposedly showed 23-year-old Kayla Greenwell of Oxon Hill assaulting two 3-year-old children while she was working at The Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning.

The court documents provided detailed information about three videos. Here’s what the police said about them in the paperwork:

Video 1: Greenwell can be seen kicking the chair out from underneath one of the victims. The child can “be seen with a pained expression on his face because of the fall.”

Video 2: Greenwell picks up another 3-year-old child and throws that child onto the ground.

Video 3: Greenwell kicks the second child “multiple times” to get the child off of a bed before pushing the mattress out from under the 3-year-old.

The message that provided the tip said that the assaults took place at The Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning at 6031 Oxon Hill Road.

Investigators went to the daycare center to find the victims and Greenwell and spoke with the director. The director confirmed that Greenwell was working and the victims “were under her temporary care and custody” during the assaults.

Parents told investigators that the assaults took place on April 5. Surveillance video from the daycare center confirmed the date.

The court documents said that Greenwell agreed to be interviewed and provided a statement confessing to the assaults. Police arrested her on April 8.

Prior to Monday, the daycare told DC News Now that Greenwell cleared her criminal and child abuse background check at the time she’d been hired. The daycare said Greenwell was fired immediately after the allegations came to light.