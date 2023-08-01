Bowie officers captured this image of the cows. (Image via the City of Bowie Government Facebook)

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Holy cow! These pedestrians aren’t like most that you may see.

City officials said Tuesday that two cows have been “moo-ving” through Bowie for the past few days and asked people to keep an eye out for the cows.

The city tweeted that police officers had reports about the cows in South Bowie. As of Tuesday morning, the most recent sightings were near Dunwwood Valley Drive.

The city said it appeared that the cows escaped from a farm in Anne Arundel County before crossing into Bowie.

The cows seem to be headed south. Anyone who sees them is asked to call (240) 544-5700.