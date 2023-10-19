PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County said a man died after a crash Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of Bock Road at around 6:55 a.m., according to a post on the X platform.

Responders found a man unresponsive at the scene, he was taken to hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police said they closed down the 6800 block of Bock Road in both directions while the investigation was underway.