PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A crash between three cars on I-495 left multiple people injured and one man dead in Landover Sunday afternoon.

Police said a Ford Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed Southbound just before Landover Road. The Mustang rear-ended a Kia Sedona Mini Van, which subsequently struck a BMW passenger vehicle.

Maryland State Troopers were dispatched to the crash shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The Kia had three passengers, all of whom were transported to Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. The front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He was identified as 77-year-old Daniel Schwartz.

The driver of the Mustang was transported to MedStar.

The crash is still being investigated.