PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A crash between three cars on I-495 left multiple people injured and one man dead in Landover Sunday afternoon.
Police said a Ford Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed Southbound just before Landover Road. The Mustang rear-ended a Kia Sedona Mini Van, which subsequently struck a BMW passenger vehicle.
Maryland State Troopers were dispatched to the crash shortly after 4:30 p.m.
The Kia had three passengers, all of whom were transported to Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. The front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital.
He was identified as 77-year-old Daniel Schwartz.
The driver of the Mustang was transported to MedStar.
The crash is still being investigated.