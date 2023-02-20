PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Theft of Hyundais and Kias has been on the rise across the country. One local police department is trying to curb that trend.

Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) distributed 150 steering wheel locks in a little over 30 minutes in a shopping plaza in District Heights on Monday.

It was the department’s latest effort to curb Hyundai and Kia thefts after a TikTok trend showed how to break into these vehicles and bypass the regular ignition process by using USB cords.

Donnette A. had her son drive with her to the distribution event. She said she was afraid to drive her Kia around the county.

“I didn’t want to drive over here. They’re showing it on the news how they’re stealing the cars,” Donnette said. “I’m gonna put it on just as soon as I get home.”

Many drivers in line for a steering wheel lock already had their cars stolen. Police officers distributing the wheel locks noticed a number of drivers were not in Kias or Hyundais because they were in rental cars.

Sharon Ford’s Kia was sitting in the parking lot of a repair shop after it was stolen last week. She said her car was found in D.C. and the people who stole her car ran up over $1000 in tickets. She also explained that she was still paying the insurance on the car — even though she was not currently driving it.

“That just frustrates me because I have a car that’s in the shop, they [the auto shop] don’t know how long it’s going to be in the shop because so many Kias are being stolen, that they have to get the parts and it’s gonna take a while to get the parts,” Ford said.

Brenda Slaughter had her Hyundai stolen twice in just six weeks — first in Crystal City, Virginia, then outside of her home in District Heights. The thefts have cost Slaughter thousands of dollars — the first repair cost around $4,000, and the second cost her around $1,000.

She said she was tired and frustrated, especially after her insurance rate increased by $50 per month just for driving a Hyundai.

“Right now, my car is still in the shop because they don’t have the parts,” Slaughter said. “I can’t go outside and my car not be there no more. It’s driving me crazy.”

According to the Highway Loss Data Institute, Hyundai and Kia theft claim frequencies were almost 80 percent higher than that of all other manufacturers combined between January and June of 2021.

Terry Rawlings had her Hyundai stolen last week and is hesitant to trust the car manufacturer again.

“Honestly I don’t even think I want the car back like I don’t even want a Hyundai anymore,” Rawlings said. “If those cars are being targeted, I don’t think that I want another one.”

Others don’t know whether the steering wheel lock will be enough to protect their cars. Arthur S. waited in line to pick up a wheel lock for his mother’s car which was stolen. He says she’s very upset by the incident and he is frustrated with the lack of security in the car.

“I think it’d be a little bit more safer [with the steering wheel lock], but I’m gonna go get the thing that goes on a braking thing too,” Arthur said.

Between January 1 and February 11, 2022, PGPD reported 373 stolen vehicles. During that same period this year, 947 vehicles were reported stolen. Now, PGPD is rolling out a program to deter thieves.

PGPD Spokesperson Officer Emily Austin explained drivers can sign up for the new Watch Your Car program.

“If you don’t typically drive your vehicle between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., we will provide you with a sticker that can be placed on your car which will provide probable cause for an officer to pull your car over during those hours,” Officer Austin explained. “Because if you’re not typically driving it then it could possibly be stolen.”

If you didn’t get your wheel lock on Monday, there will be other distribution days later in the month. Interested drivers can get in touch with their local district station to sign up for the Watch Your Vehicle program.