PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a cyclist was hit and killed in Prince George’s County on Sunday evening.

Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to William Beans Road and Federal Court around 7:50 p.m. for the crash.

Police said that the cyclist, an adult man, died there.

The person who was driving the car stayed at the scene after the crash.

Police were still working to figure out what caused the crash.