PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 17-year-old boy faces a murder charge after he shot a relative in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights on Oct. 5.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said Jammi Cooper, 36, of Washington, D.C. died at the hospital hours after the shooting, which took place in the 4100 block of Southern Ave.

Investigators said Cooper and the 17-year-old boy, who also was from Washington, D.C., got into a fight prior to the shooting.

As of Oct. 13, the teenager was in custody in the District, waiting to be extradited to Prince George’s County.