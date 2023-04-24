PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Weeks after police said a tow truck driver attacked a restaurant worker, then tried to hit the worker with the tow truck before driving it into the restaurant, is facing charges.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Monday that members of its fugitive squad arrested Josyah Brown of Washington, D.C. in connection to the incident.

Investigators said officers went to a restaurant in the 2900 block of Colebrooke Dr. in Hillcrest Heights around 1:25 a.m. on April 4. Brown was accused of assaulting a restaurant employee inside the business and trying to hit the employee with the tow truck before Brown hit the building with the tow truck. Brown left the scene after that.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said that it identified Brown as the person responsible for the incident through it investigation. The charges against him were first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property.

Anyone who has additional information about the incident can call (301) 749-5064. Another option is to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) anonymously. People also can submit information online or through the P3 Tips app. The case number is 23-0019829.