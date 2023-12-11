PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said a man died after being hit by a car on Saturday evening.

PGPD said that on December 9 at about 7:10 p.m., it responded to the 5400 block of Landover Road in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville for a pedestrian crash.

Responders located 59-year-old Andrea Herron of Washington, D.C., and transported him to a hospital. He died several hours later.

PGPD said the driver struck Herron as he was trying to cross the road. The driver of the car remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.