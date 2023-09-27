PRINCE GEORGE’S, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that 29-year-old Kyrie Rashuad Thompson, of D.C., was sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping and attempted witness tampering.

In September 2019, a woman drove her car to Thompson’s home in the District to drop off their three-year-old child. Instead of getting their child, Thompson got into her car and demanded she go to Bald Eagle Drive in Maryland.

The victim tried to refuse, but Thompson became angry and threatening. Once they crossed into Maryland, the victim pulled into a parking lot in Forest Heights, hoping to diffuse the situation. During that time, her boyfriend called and Thompson answered, telling the caller that the victim was going to perform a sex act on him.

After hanging up her phone, Thompson started choking the victim and pulling her head toward the passenger side floorboard, pinning her so she couldn’t breathe.

During the struggle, their three-year-old was in the backseat crying.

Thompson eventually stopped choking her and they ended up near the entrance to the Oxon Hill Children’s Farm in Prince George’s County. There, he pulled out his phone and ordered the victim to perform a sex act on him. When she refused, he choked her again and pushed the victim’s head toward his crotch, holding her there while he recorded on his phone.

On the recording, their child can be heard crying and telling him to stop.

After the woman performed the act, she drove back toward D.C. where Thompson took their child out of the car. According to the Attorney’s Office, he threatened the victim not to call the police or “something would happen.”

On Dec. 18, 2019, a federal grand jury in Maryland indicted Thompson with kidnapping.

In August 2020, Thompson sent a letter to the victim, saying the following:

“I talked to my lawyer and they told me they talked to you. [The] only thing is you have to change the facts [victim’s name]. You gotta say I didn’t kidnap you. You gotta say nothing happened until we were already in MD. They told me they know you probably think if you don’t go to court it’ll go away like before but it’s different with federal cases. You gotta call back and say I didn’t kidnap you. Please . . . . Tell them I didn’t force you to go to MD . . . Please call and say I didn’t kidnap you and you willing to tell a jury or judge that at court as well.”