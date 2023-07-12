PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said it is investigating the fatal shooting of worker that took place at an Oxon Hill business on July 11.

Officers said they found Deangelo Washington, 27, of Washington, D.C., shot inside a convenience store in the 4400 block of Wheeler Rd. at about 4:40 a.m. PGPD said Washington, who died there, was working at the time.

PGPD said it does not appear to be a random crime and that investigators were working to determine a motive and identify a suspect.

PGPD asked anyone who could help the investigation to call the Homicide Unit at (301) 516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.