PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Oxon Hill.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 5100 block of Deal Drive at about 12:45 a.m. There, they found a man in a stairwell suffering from gunshot wounds. He died there.

He was identified as 41-year-old Tracy Williams Jr. of Washington, D.C.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive and identify suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (310) 516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for those responsible.