PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said it was investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday morning in Hyattsville.

Police said that at around 8:00 a.m. on October 27, they responded to the 400 block of Chillum Road for the report of an unresponsive man outside at an apartment complex.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old William Crocket of Washington, D.C.

Police are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s). They are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (301) 516-2512.