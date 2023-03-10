PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three people faced charges after investigators pulled over a stolen car in Suitland and found guns inside it.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said its Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) team arrested three men from Washington, D.C.: Marquise Jackson, 22, Marquette Jackson, 22, and Darrell Byrd, 23.

The police department said WAVE team investigators stopped the stolen car around 12:10 a.m. on March 10 in the area of Brooks Drive and Silver Hill Road. The car was reported stolen on Feb. 17 in another jurisdiction. Investigators said Marquise Jackson was driving at the time of the stop. They took him, Marquette Jackson, and Byrd into custody. Officers found five guns in the car.

The Prince George’s County Police Department asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact WAVE detectives at (301) 516-3788.