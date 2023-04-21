PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said a woman from Washington, D.C. died Wednesday after she crashed into the back of a tow truck that was on the scene of an earlier wreck in Clinton, Md.

MSP said the tow truck and troopers were on Branch Avenue (MD Route 5) just south of the I-495 around 11:30 p.m. The tow truck was there to remove a vehicle involved in the earlier wreck. State police said Bridgette Harris, 30, was driving a car that crashed into the back of the tow truck. Then, the tow truck hit an MSP patrol vehicle.

Harris died there. No one else was hurt.

Maryland State Police asked anyone with information related to the crash to contact Sgt. Justin Zimmerman at (301) 392-1231.