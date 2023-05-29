CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are looking for suspects in a hit and run that killed a 20-year-old woman in Prince George’s County.

One day after a deadly crash in Capitol Heights, you can still see the damage. Three vehicles parked on Calmos Street, right where the accident happened were damaged. You could even see the remaining car parts.

Prince George’s County Police say 20-year-old Dyanny Leiva Sabillon of Capitol Heights was the victim in this incident.

Several neighbors tell DC News Now they heard noises that sounded like a crash Sunday afternoon. When they came outside, they saw a white car flipped over and a woman lying on the ground. They also say they saw two young boys running away from the scene, a neighbors ring camera captured the possible driver and passenger.

Police say the Sabillion was either getting in or out of the car when the car struck her, her injuries were critical and she died at the hospital. So far in the investigation police say the suspect’s car was traveling northbound on Calmos Street. The driver hit a car before hitting Sabillion, then hit another vehicle. That’s when the suspects fled the scene on foot. Although this is an ongoing investigation police believe the vehicle was stolen.

So far this year there have been more than 3300 vehicle thefts in Prince George’s County- that’s a 183% increase from last year.

Many neighbors are concerned about speeding in the neighborhood. Some have complained for years about putting speed bumps in the area but nothing has been done.

“The speeding is really terrible, they need to put some speed bumps or something on the street. It’s a very small street, it’s really like a one-way street so you have to pull over and stuff. They really need to put some speed bumps on this street,” said longtime resident Gloria Gibson.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.