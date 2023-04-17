HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives in Prince George’s County said they were investigating the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Rudy Perez Gutierrez of Hyattsville.

On April 14, around 5:15 p.m., officers were in the 2100 block of Guilford Rd. in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville after they received reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found the body of Gutierrez who appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. They also found someone else who had injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation can call detectives at (301) 516-2512 or use the P3 Tips app on iOS and Android.