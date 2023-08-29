PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man from Greenbelt, Md. died Monday after a dirt bike and car collided with each other in Lanham.

George Jackson, 22, was a passenger on the dirt bike. It and the car hit each other near Lanham Severn Road and Main Street around 8:45 p.m.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said the driver of the car involved was trying to make a turn when the dirt bike, which was coming the opposite direction, and his car collided.

Medics took the two people on the dirt bike to the hospital where Jackson died. The other person, who was operating the bike, had serious injuries.

The driver of the car and his passenger weren’t hurt.

Prince George’s County Police Department asked anyone with information about the case to call (301) 731-4422.