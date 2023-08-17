PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Animal Services and Adoption Center is temporarily closed to the public because of a canine influenza outbreak.

The center said it will limit its public services for the next two weeks to contain the outbreak to quarantine, treat and care for any affected animals.

The canine influenza virus is one of the causes of kennel cough, which can affect any dog – regardless of age, breed and vaccine status. Officials said that this is very contagious for dogs and can be fatal.

Symptoms can include:

Both moist and dry coughs

Sneezing

Nasal discharge

Purulent nasal discharge

Runny eyes

Fever

Lethargy

Difficulty breathing

Canine influenza does not affect humans.

To help keep the disease from spreading, officials said you should limit visits to dog parks, doggy daycares, groomers and other public spaces where dogs are close to each other.

For more information and updates, you can call the Animal Services Facility at (301) 780-7200.