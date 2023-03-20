PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a dog that was stolen off of its owner’s porch was found around two weeks after the theft.

Police released video footage on March 15 of five-year-old Dachshund Canela being stolen from her porch. They said that the theft took place around 5:35 a.m. on March 6 at a home on Foster Street in the unincorporated section of District Heights.

In an update on March 20, the Prince George’s County Police Department said that Canela had been reunited with her family. They said that someone dropped her off at a pet store on Donnell Drive. An employee then contacted police.

Police did not give more details about the person who left the dog at the pet store. They said their investigation into the theft was ongoing.