GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of people across Prince George’s County came out for the 69th annual Greenbelt Labor Day festival.

“We’ve been doing it for over 60 years and it’s a way to bring the community together, have some fun, have some food, meet your old friends and just have a great time,” Marc Siegel, a volunteer for the festival, said.

The annual 4-day event is something many people look forward to. There’s food, games, rides and more.

“Greenbelt is a small town. We believe in everyone’s beliefs and values and we want to show that during a festival and have fun with it,” a festival goer said.

Elizabeth Jao and her friends come every year. They say they love the importance of community.

“I feel like my favorite part is just like seeing all my friends and like going on rise and just like meeting new people here,” she said.

The festival also gave people a chance to give back to Greenbelt youth. Several people played bingo to help raise money for the city’s baseball little league team.

“We definitely continue to give back to our community and Greenbelt,” Councilmember Ric Gordon said. “Make sure that we can do our best for our residents and teach them hey, this community is volunteerism in its best way.”

City leaders say events like this make their small-town feel more special.

“The things we’re doing is just a rich tradition of coming together in our neighborhood, you know, here in our emerald city,” Gordon said.